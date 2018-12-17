WWE TLC opened with the finals of the WWE Mixed Match challenge as R-Truth and Carmella faced Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox with the coveted #30 spots in both Royal Rumbles up for grabs.

R-Truth and Carmella started the match impressively and were in the middle of a dance break after throwing their opponents out of the ring when the Singh Brothers tried to intervene for their own. Truth threw them out before the match continued.

The match continued and ended a little while later as Carmella made Alicia Fox tap out with the Code of Silence.