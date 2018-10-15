Rea makes it ten straight victories

Jonathan Rea won the second WSBK race at Villicum and become the first World Superbike rider in history to win 10 successive races in a single season.

By lap eight, Rea had assumed control of the race as he lead and was quite obviously the quickest racer on the day. He started proceedings from eighth on the grid.

His pathway to leading the race was an eventful one though. He incurred stiff resistance from Xavi Fores and Marc Melandri but once he worked his way through the traffic there was only ever going to be one winner.

Rea secured his 16th win of the season with a five second buffer between himself and Fores in second. Melandri claimed third.

Doubles at the last five rounds of the series have helped the 31-year-old clinch his fourth title in a row.

All the times from Sunday can be seen below:

1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 35’13.668

2 Xavi Fores Ducati 3.273

3 Marco Melandri Ducati 4.660

4 Chaz Davies Ducati 6.838

5 Tom Sykes Kawasaki 9.377

6 Alex Lowes Yamaha 10.945

7 Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 12.638

8 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 13.958

9 Michael van der Mark Yamaha 15.715

10 Jake Gagne Honda 20.861

11 Loris Baz BMW 25.595

12 Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 33.171

13 Roman Ramos Kawasaki 47.254

14 Gabriele Ruiu Kawasaki 55.140

Maximilian Scheib MV Agusta 9 Laps

Leon Camier Honda 14 Laps

Eugene Laverty Aprilia 19 Laps

Jakub Smrz Yamaha 20 Laps

Florian Marino Honda 20 Laps