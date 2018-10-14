Dominant Rea wins first ever race in Argentina

Newly-crowned four-time world champion Jonathan Rea continued his total World Superbikes dominance with victory in the first ever race in Argentina on Saturday.

The Kawasaki rider entered Saturday’s opening race at Argentina’s Circuito San Juan Villicum on the back of eight straight victories, the last two at Magny Cours seeing him wrap up his fourth straight world title in the process.

And despite missing out on pole earlier in the day and having to start from second place on the grid, Rea was not to be denied come race time, overtaking pole sitter Marco Melandri on the second corner and never looking back.

Rea raced unchallenged for the remaining 20 laps, finishing a full nine seconds ahead of Melandri, who held on to second.

The Northern Irishman’s victory also saw Kawasaki wrap up the 2018 manufacturer title with a race to spare.

Third place on the day went to Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu for Puccetti Kawasaki – his second podium finish in his debut campaign.

Razgatlioglu was able to surge up the midfield midway during the race, making a series of impressive passing moves to rise from sixth to third.

Barni Ducati’s Xavi Fores secured fourth place ahead of Eugene Laverty for Milwaukee Aprilia and Rea’s team-mate Tom Sykes in the second Kawasaki.

The Yamaha duo of Alex Lowes and Michael van derm Mark followed in seventh and eighth respectively, with Althea BMW’s Loris Baz and Red Bull Honda’s Leon Camier rounding out the top 10.

TIMES

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 21 laps

2. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +9.163s

3. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR +11.410s

4. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R +11.796s

5. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +12.441s

6. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR +12.690s

7. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 +15.597s

8. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 +16.849s

9. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR +28.117s

10. Leon Camier GBR Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +28.164s

11. Florian Marino FRA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +41.449s

12. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR +41.783s

13. Maximilian Scheib CHI MV Agusta 1000 F4 +47.736s

14. Gabriele Ruiu ITA Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR +55.986s

Did not finish

Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4

Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R

Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2

Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Did not start

Jakub Smrz CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1