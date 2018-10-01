Rea claims double in France

Jonathan Rea won race two of the weekend at Magny-Cours on Sunday to break the record for the most podiums in World Superbikes.

Rea, of Kawasaki Racing, roared loudest to grab a phenomenal double at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours this weekend.

The Northern Irishman has now made it eight consecutive victories in a row, matching the best WorldSBK winning streak since Troy Bayliss did the same back in 2006.

Sunday was no walk in the park though.

Rea started from ninth in the field and quickly climbed into second position where he locked horns with rival Chaz Davies.

On lap 11 Rea made his play, making a successful pass and Davies simply never had the pace to launch a counter attack. Rea sped to victory. The Welshman ended-up in second. Michael van der Mark claimed third.

Englishman Tom Sykes was fourth, while Italians Marco Melandri and Lorenzo Savadori completed the top six.

Rea became the first rider to be crowned champion in four successive years when he won Race One at the French circuit on Saturday to build an unassailable lead over Davies in the championship.

Rea has also has now stood on the rostrum on 131 occasions, one more than previous record holder, Australian Troy Corser.