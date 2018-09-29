Jonathan Rea races into WSBK history books

Jonathan Rea became the first man in World Superbike history to win four championships in a row when he won Race 1 in France.
The Kawasaki rider cruised to his sixth consecutive victory on Saturday, making it 12 wins out of 20 starts in 2018.
He did it!!! @jonathanrea wins his 4th Championship in a row 🏆🏆🏆🏆 #RE4Ch4MP#FrenchWorldSBK pic.twitter.com/E0EA5AwWWC
— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) 29 September 2018
Teammate Tom Sykes started from pole position, but Rea reeled his fellow Brit in on the second lap, making a clean pass at Turn 3 of Magny-Cours. From their, the duo pulled away in splendid isolation, swapping lap records while Rea slowly pulled built a decent buffer.
SPRAY IT!!!!#RE4Ch4MP#FrenchWorldSBK pic.twitter.com/Z3F9L0Jmwd
— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) September 29, 2018
The championship victory – claimed with five races to spare – brings Rea level with WSBK legend Carl Fogarty on the all time list.
Race 1 results:
1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 21 laps
2. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR +3.091s
3. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R +8.558s
4. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +9.193s
5. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +10.074s
6. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +12.509s
7. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 +14.733s
8. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR +22.878s
9. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +23.028s
10. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR +23.109s
11. Leon Camier GBR Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +24.709s
12. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 +32.766s
13. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +33.456s
14. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR +37.808s
15. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR +46.558s
16. PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +49.525s
17. Jeremy Guarnoni FRA Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR +57.484s
18. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 +1m
Did not finish
Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R
Matthieu Lussiana FRA Dreamteamcompany Aprilia RSV4 RF
Jakub Smrz CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1