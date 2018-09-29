Jonathan Rea races into WSBK history books

Jonathan Rea became the first man in World Superbike history to win four championships in a row when he won Race 1 in France.



The Kawasaki rider cruised to his sixth consecutive victory on Saturday, making it 12 wins out of 20 starts in 2018.





Teammate Tom Sykes started from pole position, but Rea reeled his fellow Brit in on the second lap, making a clean pass at Turn 3 of Magny-Cours. From their, the duo pulled away in splendid isolation, swapping lap records while Rea slowly pulled built a decent buffer.





The championship victory – claimed with five races to spare – brings Rea level with WSBK legend Carl Fogarty on the all time list.

Race 1 results:



1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 21 laps

2. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR +3.091s

3. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R +8.558s

4. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +9.193s

5. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +10.074s

6. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +12.509s

7. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 +14.733s

8. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR +22.878s

9. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +23.028s

10. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR +23.109s

11. Leon Camier GBR Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +24.709s

12. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 +32.766s

13. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +33.456s

14. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR +37.808s

15. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR +46.558s

16. PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +49.525s

17. Jeremy Guarnoni FRA Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR +57.484s

18. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 +1m

Did not finish



Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R

Matthieu Lussiana FRA Dreamteamcompany Aprilia RSV4 RF

Jakub Smrz CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1