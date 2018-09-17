Rea dominance in Portimao continues

Jonathan Rea of Kawasaki produced another masterful performance on Sunday at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve to edge closer to his fourth WSBK Championship triumph.

The opening lap was the decisive one for Rea on Sunday in Southern Portugal as he jumped from ninth to third.

He assumed second position a few laps later as he passed Tom Sykes with ease.

For a large portion of the race Rea and Chaz Davies were engaged in an epic duel for the lead.

However, one always had the feeling that Rea had too much for the Welshman and so it proved as he took him on the inside during lap 12.

Davies’ pace then dropped as he fought hard to hold on to fourth position.

Michael van der Mark became Rea’s greatest threat in the closing stages of an entertaining race but the Dutchman left himself with too little to do in such a short space of time. He finished second while Marco Melandri claimed third.

The win in Race Two marks Rea’s sixth consecutive in this year’s Championship and his seventh consecutive at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve!

“It’s mad, I can’t quite believe it right now”, the Northern Irishman admitted post-race.

“We knew coming here a few weeks ago for the test that we were quite strong in the hot conditions. All weekend we kept the same bike and I just tried to adapt my style to the track.

“In those early laps I had such a good pace to arrive with Chaz, but then my pace dropped because I couldn’t find a way past. He was like an animal on the brakes, and all the areas where I was fast he was also fast, so I had to get creative with the passing.

“In the end I found a nice one at turn 10 at the top of the hill and it stuck.”

Rea now holds a 116-point lead over Davies in the championship standings, meaning that he could clinch his fourth crown in Race One or Race Two at Magny-Cours in two weeks.

With six races remaining and unbeaten since Laguna Seca, Rea needs just 34 points to claim the title.