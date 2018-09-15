Rea wins Race 1 at Portimao

Reigning World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea won the Portimao Race One as record pole-setter Eugene Laverty was taken out by Xavi Fores after two corners early on in Saturday’s race.

The crash happened when Rea took the lead from Marco Melandri and when exiting turn one, Laverty, who also in the mix, was slammed into by Fores after getting his braking wrong.

After that, Rea was unchallenged going on for his 50th-ever win on his Kawasaki, followed by second-placed Melandri while in third place was Michael van der Mark.

The result means Rea of Kawasaki Racing increases his lead over Chaz Davies, who finished fourth, to 104 points.

Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) was fifth, sixth was Loris Baz while Jordi Torres (MV Agusta) was seventh.

In eighth spot was Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki) with the top ten completed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba Racing IT Ducati Junior Team) and Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha).

Full Race One results of the World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal:

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 20 laps

2. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +1.575s

3. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.215s

4. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +10.760s

5. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR +12.911s

6. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR +19.685s

7. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 +21.974s

8. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR +24.855s

9. Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +30.302s

10. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 +32.408s

11. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR +32.875s

12. Yonny Hernandez COL Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR +39.178s

13. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +44.028s

14. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR +56.896s

Did not finish:

PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 17 laps

Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 11 laps

Jakub Smrz CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 11 laps

Leon Camier GBR Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 10 laps

Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R 0 laps

Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 0 laps