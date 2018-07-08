Rea holds off van der Mark for Misano double

Jonathan Rea won an epic tussle with Michael van der Mark on Sunday to win Race 2 and complete his second successive double.

The Dutch rider started from pole in Misano and stayed out in front as Rea made his way up from ninth place following his Race One win on Saturday.

Rea was up to sixth place after the first three corners, and passed Chaz Davies, Tom Sykes and Marco Melandri as he moved into second by the half-way mark.

The Ulsterman then turned up the speed to reel in van der Mark, the duo enjoying a tight tussle over the next few laps before Rea eventually passed him with three laps remaining.

What a race!!!🏁🏁🏁@jonathanrea takes another stunning win after an incredible battle!🏆 And a small dance to celebrate!💃🏻😂#RiminiWorldSBK pic.twitter.com/SPEHTElOFy — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) July 8, 2018

Rea then held off the Yamaha rider as he notched a tenth victory of the year to take his points tally to 370 points, while extending his lead at the top of the championship standings to a seemingly unassailable 92 points over second placed Chaz Davies (278).

Van der Mark claimed second, while Aruba rider Marco Melandri rounded off the podium in third.

Results:

1 J. REA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1’33.673

2 M. VAN DER MARK Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team 0.334

3 M. MELANDRI Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 0.595

4 C. DAVIES Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 2.382

5 T. SYKES Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 4.535

6 A. LOWES Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team 6.559

7 L. SAVADORI Milwaukee Aprilia 7.193

8 E. LAVERTY Milwaukee Aprilia 9.972

9 L. BAZ GULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team 13.874

10 L. CAMIER Red Bull Honda 14.047

11 M. RINALDI ITA Aruba.it Racing – Junior 26.003

12 T. RAZGATLIOGLU Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 28.886

13 N. CANEPA Yamaha Motor Europe 33.758

14 J. GAGNE Red Bull Honda 34.751

15 R. RAMOS GoEleven Kawasaki 36.892

16 Y. HERNANDEZ Pedercini Racing Kawasaki 36.983

17 L. MERCADO Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki 56.465

Not Classified:

P. JACOBSEN TripleM Honda 2 Laps

A. ANDREOZZI Guandalini Racing Yamaha 6 Laps

X. FORES Ducati Panigale 19 Laps

J. TORRES Agusta Reparto 19 Laps