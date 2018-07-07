Rea cruises to Misano victory in Race 1

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea dominated from start to finish for a ninth victory of the World Superbike season in the opening Misano race on Saturday.

Rea started perfectly to grab the lead at the first turn ahead of pole-sitter Tom Sykes was rarely looked challenged across the 21-laps.

With the victory, Rea extends his championship lead to 80 points over Chaz Davies, who claimed second place ahead of Eugene Laverty.

Laverty got past Davies and stayed ahead of him until running wide at the final corner on lap 15 which allowed the Welsh rider to get back to second place.

The Milwaukee Aprilia rider recovered and held on to third place ahead of Pata Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark, who looked quick, having battled through the field from 11th on the grid.

Pole-sitter Sykes slipped down the field to finish fifth just ahead of Xavi Fores on the Barni Ducati.

Marco Melandri was in seventh place on the factory Ducati ahead of Italian Lorenzo Savadori on the Milwaukee Aprilia.

Leon Camier got the Red Bull Honda home in ninth place as Leandro Mercado rounded out the top 10 for Orelac Racing Kawasaki.

WSBK Race one results at Misano World Circuit Simoncelli in Italy:

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 21 laps

2. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +2.791s

3. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +3.700s

4. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.921s

5. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR +6.713s

6. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R +11.065s

7. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +12.375s

8. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +12.995s

9. Leon Camier GBR Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +13.840s

10. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing Verd Natura Kawasaki ZX-10RR +32.317s

11. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR +36.316s

12. Niccolo Canepa ITA Pata Yamaha YZF-R1 +37.665s

13. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR +39.466s

14. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +39.896s

15. Alessandro Andreozzi CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 +48.461s

16. PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +54.364s

17. Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R +3 laps

18. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 +4 laps

Did not finish:

Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1

Yonny Hernandez COL Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR