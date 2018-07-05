Rea feeling ‘fresh’ for Misano weekend

Defending World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea plans on taking his winning momentum into the summer break ahead of the Misano round this weekend.

The 31-year-old Kawasaki Racing Team rider, who is dominating the World Superbike standings with a 75-point lead over nearest rival Chaz Davies of Ducati, says he can’t wait to race at Misano as it is one of his favourite races of the season.

"I feel recharged for the last race before the summer" – @jonathanrea Championship leader looking to score three wins in a row for first time this season 💪 📰 #RiminiWorldSBKhttps://t.co/qFP9pFdc9b pic.twitter.com/VVVA6lBoR5 — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) July 4, 2018

“Misano is one of my favourite races of the season and this year we planned a holiday before the race with my family, staying on the beach with our motorhome,” Rea said. “It sets the weekend up perfectly as I feel recharged for the last race before the summer break.

“The circuit is pretty straightforward and has a mix of everything. Although it’s flat, it’s still a challenge to find a compromise with set up, so we will work hard on Friday to make sure we can be competitive.

“It’s important to strengthen our position in the championship. Our target is to keep working the way we have in the previous races and maximise our potential.”

After this weekends racing the WSBK season takes a summer break and will return on 16 September at Portimao, Portugal.