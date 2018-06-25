Rea wraps up double at Laguna Seca

Jonathan Rea produced yet another WSBK masterclass in America on Sunday as he tore through the field in Race Two to a comprehensive victory and complete the double at Laguna Seca.

Starting in ninth position after his victory in Race One a day earlier, Rea was up to fourth place by lap two, the Northern Irishman edged past Michael van der Mark and into second place on lap four.

The three-time champion then reeled in leader Eugene Laverty before passing him three laps later.

Rea then pulled away to earn his 62nd WSBK victory and a fourth career win at the US circuit, a new record for Laguna Seca.

🏆 @jonathanrea does the double at Laguna Seca!!! Stunning victory for the Kawasaki rider!🔥#USWorldSBK pic.twitter.com/kkScUdZmht — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) June 24, 2018

Aruba.it Ducati rider Chaz Davies finished in second place while Laverty managed to hold on for the final podium place – his first in four years.

Alex Lowes won a race-long battle with team-mate van der Mark to take fourth place.

The win saw Rea (320 points) stretch his lead over Davies at the top of the standings to 75 points with 10 races of the season remaining.

Results:

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 35’09.683s

2. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 5.099

3. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 6.711

4. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 8.011

5. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 9.746

6. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R 14.791

7. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 16.711

8. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 17.284

9. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 35.421

10. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR 39.802

11. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR 42.946

12. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR 43.437

13. Leon Camier GBR Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 44.563

14. Karel Hanika CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 47.257

15. Yonny Hernandez COL Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 53.415

16. Josh Herrin USA Attack 2Wheel Legal Yamaha YZF-R1 58.107

Not Classified:

PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 9 laps

Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 19 laps

Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 22 laps