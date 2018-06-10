Lowes claims maiden win after Rea crash

England’s Alex Lowes claimed his first ever World Superbikes victory in Race Two at Brno on Sunday after Jonathan Rea crashed out.

Lowes claimed the win after three-time champion Rea came off with 16 laps to go following a collision with team-mate Tom Sykes.

The Northern Irishman did not appear to be injured in the crash.

Lowes, who was taking part in his 118th WSBK race, finished ahead of Yamaha team-mate Michael Van Der Mark, with Chaz Davies coming in third place.

Despite the crash, Rea is still well ahead of the field in the championship race with Davies his nearest challenger 65 points behind.

It was Rea’s first retirement of the 2018 series and came just a day after he had set a WSBK record with his 60th career win.

Results:

1. A. LOWES GBR Pata Yamaha Official 1’58.172

2. M. VAN DER MARK NED Pata Yamaha Official 2.167

3. C. DAVIES GBR Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 7.649

4. E. LAVERTY IRL Milwaukee Aprilia Aprilia 9.422

5. L. SAVADORI ITA Milwaukee Aprilia Aprilia 9.716

6. M. RINALDI ITA Aruba.it Racing 12.967

7. L. CAMIER GBR Red Bull Honda 17.341

8. X. FORES ESP Barni Racing Team Ducati Panigale 20.293

9. T. RAZGATLIOGLU TUR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 23.613

10. R. RAMOS ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki 24.670

11. L. BAZ FRA GULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team 25.106

12. J. GAGNE USA Red Bull Honda 25.212

13. P. JACOBSEN USA TripleM Honda 28.172

14. Y. HERNANDEZ COL Team Pedercini Racing Kawasaki 31.659

15. M. MELANDRI ITA Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 32.407

16. T. SYKES GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 36.305

17. L. MERCADO ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki 39.367

18. O. JEZEK CZE Guandalini Racing Yamaha 44.976

Retired:

J. TORRES ESP MV Agusta Reparto 13 Laps

J. REA GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 16 Laps