Sykes makes Superpole history

Kawasaki rider Tom Sykes now holds the record for the most pole positions secured, 44, in the history of the Superbike World Championship, overtaking Australian legend Troy Corser.

The British rider, who took his first pole position back in 2010 at the Imola circuit, and teammate Jonathan Rea topped the timesheets.

In Saturday’s qualifying at Donington Park, Rea moved to the top of the grid with a minute to spare, but Sykes went quicker pushing Rea to second and Loris Baz (GULF Althea BMW Racing Team) was third.

Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia) was next alongside the Italian, Yamaha pair Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) and Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) fifth and sixth, respectively.

On the Third row we have Eugene Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia) in seventh, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) made it to eighth ahead of Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati).

Qualifying:

1. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 1m 26.663s

2. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 1m 26.956s

3. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 27.348s

4. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 27.355s

5. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 1m 27.422s

6. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 27.472s

7. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 27.508s

8. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 27.631s

9. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1m 27.749s

10. Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 27.946s

11. Leon Haslam GBR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 27.967s

12. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1m 28.130s

Grid positions determined by Superpole 1 results:

13. Leon Camier GBR Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 27.108s

14. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 1m 28.230s

15. Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1m 28.376s

16. Luke Mossey GBR Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 28.885s

17. Ondrej Jezek CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 28.958s

18. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 28.969s

19. PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 29.119s

20. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 29.172s

21. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 29.173s

22. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R 1m 29.315s

23. Gino Rea GBR OMG Racing Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 29.376s

24. Niccolo Canepa ITA PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 1m 29.530s

25. Mason Law GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10RR No time set