WorldSBK 2020: Lauretana Water Qatar Round to be rescheduled due to Coronavirus concerns

External travel restrictions that have been established worldwide due to the outbreak of Coronavirus has forced the postponement of Round 2 of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship 2020 (WorldSBK 2020).

The official announcement made by the FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization reads thus:

“The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization regret to announce that the Lauretana Water Qatar Round of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is to be postponed until further notice.”

“As the global coronavirus outbreak continues, travel restrictions to Qatar have been enforced, primarily affecting passengers from Italy, amongst others. People arriving directly from the country or who have been in Italy in the past two weeks will be taken directly to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.”

“Italian participation in WorldSBK – both on track and off – is vital, thus the decision has been taken to postpone the Lauretana Water Qatar Round until further notice.”

“Further updates will be published in due course.”

The WorldSBK 2020 is, in fact not the only sporting event matted by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

News reports had claimed that according to various sources from Italy, all sporting events in the country could be suspended for a at least month, while the likes of UEFA Euro Cup 2020 in football and the Tokyo Olympics 2020 are all facing the threat of getting cancelled.