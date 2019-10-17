Majoy Baron added another feather to her already hefty credentials.

After bagging the back-to-back best middle blocker in the recent two legs of the ASEAN Grand Prix, the F2 Logistics mainstay was adjudged as the most valuable conference (MVP) of the Philippine Superliga Invitational 2019.

This, though, did not come as a surprise as the national team member was consistent all throughout the conference. In fact, in the finals game against Petron today, Baron produced 15 points from nine attacks, four blocks, and two aces.

Aside from the MVP plum, Baron was likewise named as the first best middle blocker. The second best middle blocker is Cignal’s Rose Doria.

Petron’s Sisi Rondina, meanwhile, was crowned best scorer and first best open hitter for her superb showing from the beginning of the conference.

Rondina’s teammate Angel Legacion and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas are the best setter and best opposite hitter, respectively.

Completing the individual awardees are Foton’s Jen Reyes and Shaya Adorador as best libero and second best, respectively.

F2 Logistics successfully defended their Invitational Cup crown after surviving Petron in five hard-fought sets. Cignal, on the other hand, took home the bronze after trashing Foton in the bronze medal match earlier.