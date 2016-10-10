Jov Gonzaga vows Army will return to championship form

This early, RC Cola Army imports Kierra Holst and Hailie Ripley are heaping praises for fitting the team’s system like a glove.

It is one thing to impress during an actual game but the Americans made a good impression just hours after they landed in Manila, jet-lagged and tired yet present and reporting for their first day in training.

“Pasok na pasok ‘yung ugali nila sa Army kasi ‘yung discipline given na ‘yun sa kanila kasi aware sila sa oras,” said Army star spiker Jovelyn Gonzaga.

“Nung una nga nilang dating, jet-lagged pa sila. Hindi na dapat sila mag training but pinu-push talaga nila sarili nila. Parang ikaw pa mahihiya na hindi ka mag effort at dadating ka pa ng late,” she added.

While every athlete in the competition takes pride in having a certain amount of discipline that competitive volleyball requires, it is a whole different level for the Kung Fu Reyes-led squad as most of its spikers are also enlisted personnel.

Attitude aside, Holst, a former juniors national team member in the US, and Ripley, a middle blocker, are expected to bolster the team’s offense and defense which took a hit when starter Ging Balse took a break to start a family.

“Malaking tulong talaga sila. After ‘yung nangyari nga sa amin sa last conference, kailangan talaga namin ng dagdag power na magco-contribute and mami-meet nila ang needs ng team,” Gonzaga shared.

Earlier this year, the Lady Troopers, though more experienced, failed to keep up with younger teams like Foton and F2 Logistics, causing them to drop out of the title race by the end of the All-Filipino Conference semifinals.

Proud of being the winningest team in the PSL, Gonzaga and the rest of the team vow to do better when they start their campaign Tuesday against Generika.

“We promise na ibabalik namin ‘yung championship (form) na pinaghirapan namin. Lagi namin pinag-uusapan is wag namin sayangin kung anuman ang tinanim namin,” she said. “Kailangan mag focus and mag rebuild ulit and we believe na ‘yung dalawang imports malaki maitutulong sa amin para ma-regain namin ‘yung championship na nawala sa amin.”

Asked who she thinks is the team to beat in the Grand Prix, Gonzaga, without batting an eyelash, said it has to be Foton, who is bannered by stalwarts Jaja Santiago and Lindsay Stalzer.

“Hindi ko pa naman nakakalaban lahat but based sa mga tuneup games namin, Foton ang mabigat na kalaban. Kumpleto sila mula depensa hanggang sa attacks,” she said.

But before the Army-Foton grudge match, Gonzaga, Santiago, Stalzer and the rest of the PSL All-Stars will first team-up in the World Club Women’s Championship happening this October at the Mall of Asia Arena. —By Mac Dionisio