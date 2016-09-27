Kim Fajardo has decided whether to return to La Salle for final season or not

The big decision.

As early as the first quarter of 2016, Kim Fajardo has made public how uncertain she is regarding her return for La Salle come Season 79.

After 4 playing years and 2 titles in the UAAP with the Lady Spikers, the captain admitted in a previous interview how she wants to veer away from the physically and mentally taxing task of leading one of the best collegiate teams in the country.

Four months before the collegiate wars kick off, Fajardo reveals she has finally made a decision, saying: “Meron na. May decision na ako pero sa sarili ko na lang muna ‘yun.”

Fajardo, the reigning UAAP best setter, has improved by leaps and bounds over the last year as she made full use of La Salle’s lethal attacking arsenal as they turned back rival Ateneo in the Season 78 finals and bring the crown back home to Taft.

Right after their successful campaign against the Lady Eagles, spiker Des Cheng, who missed the last season due to a torn ACL, revealed that she was being groomed to transition into a playmaker should Fajardo forego her last year of eligibility.

“Kung hindi man (ako maglalaro na), sure na sure naman ako na may ready mag step-up sa mga teammates ko,” Fajardo told FOX Sports via a text message.

On when she plans to disclose whether or not she will suit up for La Salle for the last time, she shares: “Siguro after Worlds po, announce ko na.”

Worlds, or the World Club Women’s Championship, will be held in Manila this October and Fajardo, along with 6 other Filipino spikers will be backstopped by 7 imports as they represent the PSL All-Stars in a slug fest of some of the best club teams in the world.

As a way of thanking the organizers for picking her amongst the many talented setters in the country, Fajardo vows to focus on the forthcoming competition and nothing else.

“I can’t lose focus ngayon kasi pinagkatiwalaan ako ng PSL ng golden ticket so tama lang siguro na ibigay ko ‘yung best ko,” She said, talking about why she will reveal her decision only after the intense tournament closes its curtains.

But for the ones aching to see Fajardo back in UAAP action, you might get your wish early as the setter shares that she might be participating in the UAAP beach volleyball tournament.

“Hindi pa sure and sa Thursday pa malalaman kung mag beach volley ako. Pero kasama ang name ko sa apat na pinagpipilian,” she said.

Fajardo and teammate Cyd Demicillo won La Salle’s first UAAP title in the beach volleyball tournament last year. — By Mac Dionisio