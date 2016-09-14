Jaja Santiago plays like an MVP as NU bags back-to-back V-League crowns

Champions again!

NU annexed its second straight Shakey’s V-League Collegiate Conference crown after outlasting Ateneo in a thrilling 5-setter in Game 2 of the Finals Wednesday night at the Philsports Arena.

Led by newly-minted MVP Jaja Santiago, the Lady Bulldogs dropped the opening set before clawing back to take the middle frames and then finishing off the Lady Eagles in the decider.

The win led the Sampaloc squad to their third title in the last 4 V-League tournaments that featured collegiate teams.

This is the first time, however, that NU did it without a guest player.

