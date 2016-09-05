Lindsay Stalzer to see doctor, but quick return for Foton unsure yet

Foton Pilipinas badly needed the contributions of import Lindsay Stalzer, especially late in their loss to Vietnam in the Asian Women’s Club Championship Sunday in Laguna.

The American reinforcement, however, sat out due to back spasms as the home team bowed to the visitors in a 5-setter.

According to a source who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, Stalzer suffered the injury when they returned from their Thailand trip and was aggravated after their sweep of Hong Kong last Saturday.

“It was because we had no rest,” the source said. “From the Sealect Tuna Thailand Championship, we went straight to practice when we arrived then went straight to the AWCVC.”

Stalzer is set to see a doctor to have her back checked this afternoon, hoping to be ready in time for Foton’s quarterfinal matchup tomorrow.

“She’s better now. But playing for tomorrow’s game will depend on what the doctor will advise her. We still can’t tell,” the source added.

Foton Pilipinas will face either Japan or Kazakhstan, with the result of today’s matchup between Hong Kong and Vietnam being the deciding factor. — By Joyce Palad