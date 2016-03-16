Cyd Demecillo suffers injury as La Salle completes win v UP

Injury hit as La Salle celebrated its 4-set victory over UP in the UAAP Season 78 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center.

Just as the Lady Spikers sealed their 8th win, Cyd Demecillo — obviously writhing in pain — was carried by a couple of team staff members to the dugout.

A source said Demecillo could have hyperextended her knee and is currently being given first-aid inside the locker room.

The senior spiker’s knee is being iced as of posting time and an MRI is expected to be done after.

Demecillo had a slow start to the season due to a minor injury, actually starting for La Salle for the 1st time in the Lady Spikers’ 8th game of the tournament.

This is a developing story. — By Mac Dionisio

