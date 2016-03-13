Mylene Paat believes things will be okay soon for Adamson

An emotional Adamson team captain Mylene Paat opened up a little on how coach Sherwin Meneses broke the news to them that he was leaving the Lady Falcons’ nest.

“Before siya magpasa nung resignation niya, kinausap niya muna kami. Ayun, sobrang iyakan yung lahat,” said the Pangasinan native after her team absorbed a 3-set beating in the UAAP Season 78 women’s volleyball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center.

“Andun pa rin yung pagpigil namin na, ‘Coach, wag niyo kami iwan kasi sa inyo kami kumakapit ng lakas e,’” she added. “Pero yung decision niya naman, kung ano man yung dahilan niya, ni-respeto na lang namin kasi para rin naman sa kanya yun.”

Read: Emotional Jema Galanza hasn’t moved on from coach’s sudden resignation yet

Meneses cited differences between his coaching staff and team management as he resigned from the post he has held since Season 75.

The university then appointed men’s team coach Domeng Custodio to steer Adamson for the rest of Season 78, a move that Paat says she respects.

“Kinausap ko yung team namin na, kung ano man yung magiging decision ng management, kailangan tanggapin namin,” she shared. “Kailangan namin tanggapin, kailangan namin pakinggan kung sino naman.”

Nonetheless, the Lady Falcons still showed support for Meneses by wearing a “patch” on their left arms showing an S within a star.

Read: Angela Benting pays tribute to ex-Adamson coach Sherwin Meneses

According to Paat, it was the idea of senior middle blocker Erika Alkuino to honor their coach, who served Adamson for 17 years as a student-athlete and then coach before quitting as they have struggled with a 3-7 record so far.

“Itong game, gagawin namin lahat, iaalay namin para kay coach. Kaso nga ayun, talo,” she said. “Pero andun pa rin yung gusto naming lumaban. Hanggang sa huli, lalaban pa rin kami.”

To say that the Lady Falcons’ season have been rocky would be underestimating the trials the team has gone through. Paat, however, believes everything will fall into place in due time.

“Mahirap talagang tanggapin na wala na si coach Sherwin,” she said. “Pero magiging okay din ang lahat. Naniniwala naman ako dun.”

That said, the Adamson skipper completely broke into tears. — By Joyce Palad

MORE:

Adamson lifer Sherwin Meneses quits as head coach

After ‘zombie’ start, UP shows maturity to overcome Adamson

Men’s coach Domeng Custodio also tapped to handle Lady Falcons

Jema Galanza vows to bounce back from lethargic performance