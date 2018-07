Captain Myla Pablo on NU slump: Sisihin na lang nila kami

“Kami rin naman e, di namin alam problema namin.”

This was how team captain Myla Pablo described what’s been bugging NU, a strong team on paper but has inexplicably looked lost in dropping its last 3 games.

“Actually, ngayon nahihirapan ako. Kasi dalawang games na kong walang nilalaro,” she added. “Sa isip-isip ko, di ko matulungan yung team ko.”

“As a captain, as a senior, parang ako pa yung nauunang walang nilalaro. Nada-down ako kasi di ko matulungan si Jorelle (Singh), yung ibang bata namin, parang nanghihinayang lang ako,” she added.

With multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb on their side, the Lady Bulldogs know how frustrating it is for their coach to see them slumping one game after the other.

“Naintindihan naman namin si Coach Roger kasi nga ganun yung nilalaro namin. Alam naming galit sila samin,” she explained. “Pero kami naman, iniisip namin na kasalanan naman namin kung bakit nagagalit sila coach e.”

“Yung gusto na gawin samin nila coach Roger, hindi namin naa-apply. Nakikinig naman kami kaso nga lang di naman makuha. Parang naninibago kami,” she added.

“Nagugulat nalang kami sa nilalaro namin e. Kasi ang baba-baba ng nilalaro namin e. Siguro kami nalang, sa mga players, wag na sa coach. Kasi yung coaches namin di naman nagkulang sa training e. Sisihin nalang nila kami.”

Gorayeb and his NU players have to go back to the drawing board to try to figure out what’s wrong in time for the 2nd half of the tournament.

“Ngayong parating na second round, kailangan pukpok pa kami sa training. Kung ano nangyari nung first round, kalimutan na. Panibagong laro na ulit.” — By Joyce Palad

