Streak is over: Kim Fajardo stars as La Salle sweeps Ateneo

De La Salle University rode on the hot hands of Kim Fajardo to score a stunning sweep of Ateneo in the UAAP Season 78 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers survived a nip-and-tuck opening set, crushed the Lady Eagles in the 2nd and roared back to take the last frame in the 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 victory that ended the latter’s 24-game winning run.

La Salle has not defeated their bitter rivals since Game 1 of the Season 76 championship series, but the Taft seniors — led by Fajardo, Mika Reyes and Ara Galang — shone bright as the Lady Spikers left the more than 16, 000 people at the venue stunned and in awe.

Setter Fajardo led all scorers with 13 points while completing 16 excellent sets and starring in the 2nd set breakaway that turned the close game into a statement triumph for the wards of coach Ramil de Jesus.

Galang and Majoy Baron posted 10 markers apiece even as Reyes made her presence felt with 9 points and the swagger that has been missing from the Lady Spikers since they bowed to Ateneo on March 8, 2014.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Valdez and Jho Maraguinot were the lone bright spots for the Lady Eagles, combining for 19 points for a team that gave away 22 points in unforced errors.

