Final flight

It will end, but one thing will remain: YOU.

Sunday marks the last four months when I will be wearing the blue and white, the last year I will be playing for the Ateneo. So I guess this is it? I’m playing may last and final year with you, UAAP.

Everything will eventually come to an end. In fact, this is the scariest reality we have, but we just don’t want to fully accept it. Probably, life is one eventuality — we can’t run away from the fact that we will die.

We never thought of ending something beautiful. After all, who would want to end something that makes you happy, something that challenges you, brings out the best in you, and defines you.

One of the best chapters of my life is about to end. There are just a few more pages to turn, stories to be told, and things that are yet to unfold. With all the memories, people I have known, places I have visited and games I have played, five years definitely flew by so quickly without me even realizing that I’m soon going to close the chapter that has helped me know myself even deeper.

Getting to this last year wouldn’t have been possibly without my friends, whom I am so grateful to have known. I’d assume that the very consistent characters in every chapter of my book is the presence of my friends and teammates.They’ve become my source of stress, and at the same time, my constant stress-relievers.

I could not imagine how boring my life would be without these crazy individuals.

We might have different personalities, annoying attitudes, and unusual ‘trips,’ but we also do not know how we still care and love each other.

I’m guessing you guys know already who these people are: my batchmates Bea Tan, Ella de Jesus, Dennise Lazaro, Synjin Reyes and Amy Ahomiro. We do the most random things together because of Bea. Den will always influence is to talk about weird stuff. Ella is the cause of our laughter to the smallest things. We try different restaurants because of Synjin. And Amy will always save us from drinking.

Playing for my last year is constantly playing for them and with them. They may have left the school, but their presence is still, and will always be with our team. They’re key factors to every win.

For sure, this season will be a lot different from the past two years. Just looking at each other’s eyes, Ella and I, both know what the other is thinking. A tap from Den already tells me what she wants me to do during the game. A smirk from Amy reminds me of something. A dead stare from Bea… Well, that’s normal, but a cheer from Synjin from outside the court means we need to play better (or simply, we’re losing. Haha). But yeah, Ella, Den, Bea and Synjin never left. Better yet, they will never leave us.

Soon, Amy and I will join their club (the oldies), but for sure, our beshies will be there always for us this coming season. (Coz if they’re not, they’re FO. Jk)

Some things come to an end, but the friendship we have is something that will stay forever no matter what.

As I enter my final season in the UAAP, here are some of the things I’m sure I will miss when everything’s done and over with.

1. The goosebumps I get whenever we hear the drums from the dugout. When I was starting, I get shocked whenever I hear them. But eventually, it helped me zone out.

2. Cheers from everyone in the Arena — most especially when you look at the crowd to see your family. You feel that extra energy and motivation to come out and do your best.

3. The bus ride, where everyone has his or her own seat, as if the seat had a name on it.

4. The twice-a-day training. No holidays nor weekends.

5. The random trips of the team.

6. The fights and conflicts of the team.

7. Whenever the team is hating on someone, who’s usually coach Tai. It’s a love-hate-hate relatonship, really. Haha. But it’s been working!

8. The coaches, who are very impatient (most of the time).

9. My teammates, of course, who are my source of sadness and happiness.

b I can go on with all the things and people I’ll be missing, but for sure, I will be missing you. Yes, YOU. So thank you for the memories we’ve shared together.

It’ll end soon. I hope I’ve used the time given me to make and expereince everything the UAAP and college years have to offer.

It’ll end soon, but I know you’ll still be there.

It’ll end soon, but the love and passion for volleyball will never waver.

It will end. But life goes on.

And it will end. Soon. This is my last flight for the blue and white.

By Alyssa Valdez