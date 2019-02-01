La Salle, Ateneo to clash right away in UAAP Season 81 big opening weekend

Early treat.

Fans of De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University need not to wait very long as the two fierce rivals are set to clash right away in the big opening weekend of the highly-anticipated UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

The four-peat seeking Lady Spikers look to start their title defense bid strong when they take on perennial foe Lady Eagles on February 17, 4 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Des Cheng, Tin Tiamzon, Mich Cobb and May Luna are expected to headline the charge for the Ramil de Jesus-mentored squad against Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, Maddie Madayag and Deanna Wong of Ateneo.

LOOK: UAAP Season 81 volleyball schedule for the first round. Opening weekend features Ateneo vs La Salle in the women's category. | @FOXSports_PH pic.twitter.com/tvERLSWkw6 — Antoine (@anton_FOXPH) January 31, 2019

Kicking off the action-packed weekend is the match-up between Tots Carlos-led University of the Philippines against Kath Arado-backed University of the East at 2 p.m. on February 16, followed by the previous season’s silver medalist Far Eastern University and semifinalist National University at 4 p.m.

Both games will be held at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Meanwhile, serving as the opening salvo for the La Salle-Ateneo war are Adamson University and University of Sto. Tomas, who will lock horns at 2 p.m.

The first round of the tournament will run for five weeks and is expected to end on March 17.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.