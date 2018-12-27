PH Volleyball Year-end Review Part 1: Who topped the collegiate and club ranks?

The Philippine volleyball has been busy all year long this 2018.

Championships are won, records are broken, history is made — this year is arguably one of the most bustling years for Philippine volleyball.

After a long, exhausting yet colorful year, the Philippine volleyball is taking a well-deserved break. Like coming home to a warm bed and a warm glass of chocolate, this holiday season is sort of a vacation as the sports gear up for what 2019 has in store.

But first, let’s take a look back at the country’s top volleyball moments.

COLLEGIATE VOLLEYBALL

In the NCAA division, Arellano University defended its crown while University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (UPHSD) reclaimed the throne in the women’s and men’s tournament.

Histories were also made the in UAAP as De La Salle University Lady Spikers and National University Bulldogs emerged as champions of their respective divisions.

The Lady Spikers essayed an empathic Finals sweep to bag their third three-peat and 11th title overall against Far Eastern University, who returned to the Finals after almost a decade. The Bulldogs were also successful as they ended Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles’ reign.

WATCH the epic long rally to end the season… and that save by Macandili. Grabe! Credits Anton Roxas pic.twitter.com/uClfAujtzT — UAAP Updates (@SportsLivePH) May 2, 2018

It was also a good year for University of the Philippines. The Lady Maroons won the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference and the first ever Philippine Superliga (PSL) Collegiate Grand Slam. Isa Molde and Tots Carlos were hailed MVPs of the two leagues, respectively.

In the men’s division of the collegiate conference of PVL, NU swept University of Sto. Tomas with Finals MVP Bryan Bagunas leading the way.

The UST volleyball programs also thrived as they championed both the men’s and women’s division of the the UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball tournament and the Unigames 2018 in Dumaguete City.

CLUB RANKS

PSL saw Petron and F2 Logistics build and solidify their dynasty as they clashed for five straight conferences dating back to the All Filipino Conference 2017. It was the longest club rivalry in the PSL and arguably in the history of Philippine volleyball.

The Blaze Spikers edged out the Cargo Movers in three games in the Grand Prix for its second import-flavored conference title. It was F2 Logistics turn at the top in the Invitationals Cup, before Petron outmuscled them in the season-ending All Filipino Conference.

Ateneo’s Jho Maraguinot and Fil-Am spiker Kalei Mau debuted in the PSL for Sta. Lucia and Cocolife, respectively, while coach Roger Gorayeb, Gretchel Soltones, and Tatan Pantone returned to the league for Smart.

The Creamline Cool Smashers were victorious in the PVL Reinforced Conference and PVL Open Conference. Retooling for this year, the Cool Smashers bagged their first two titles against PayMaya and Ateneo-Motolite, respectively.

After a dismal season, Myla Pablo left her long-time club Pocari Sweat and was reportedly moving to Ateneo-Motolite next year. Creamline’s coach Tai Bundit, meanwhile, also left the country for good.

The Philippine Air Force Agilas won the Spiker’s Turf Open Conference after outlasting PLDT in the Finals. Alnakran Abdilla earned the Finals MVP plum.

————

