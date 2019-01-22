Menu
Australian Open
22 h ago
Williams bt World No1 Halep; Svitolina, Pliskova & Osaka reach last eight
Related Video List
00:00
Australian Open
Petra Kvitova talks Australian Open quarter-final win
02:29
Australian Open
Highlights – Frances Tiafoe vs Rafael Nadal
07:04
Australian Open
Rafael Nadal speaks following the big win in the Australian Open quarterfinals
00:32
Australian Open
Rafael Nadal beats Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the Australian Open quarterfinals
00:28
Australian Open
Rafael Nadal wins second set 6-4 over Frances Tiafoe in Australian Open
02:09
Australian Open
Highlights – Petra Kvitova vs Ashleigh Barty
00:36
Australian Open
Rafael Nadal wins the first set 6-3 over Frances Tiafoe in Australian Open
01:34
Australian Open
Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe make their way to the Rod Laver Arena in Australian Open