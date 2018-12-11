Menu
Scores
Premier League
|
8 h ago
“We know our way” – Klopp on being top of the EPL:
Related Video List
01:12
Premier League
Rafa Benitez calls for VAR after 10-man Newcastle ater beaten 2-1 by Wolves
00:00
Premier League
Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo said referee decision was right
01:12
Premier League
Data review of Chelsea 2-0 Man City
00:31
Premier League
‘Manchester City’ don’t feel pressure claims Klopp as Liverpool eye EPL top spot with win over Bournemouth
00:00
Premier League
Klopp hits back at Dyche with staunch defence of Sturridge after cheating allegation
00:00
Premier League
Dyche rants at Liverpool! Says there’s “too much cheating in the Premier League”
00:33
Premier League
Guardiola wary of ‘excellent’ Chelsea
00:00
Premier League
‘No space for January signings’ insists Pochettino, who shuts down transfer talk ahead of Leicester clash