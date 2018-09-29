Menu
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
Champions League
Transfer Buzz
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Europa League
Dutch Eredivisie
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Formula 1
MotoGP
JD Show
Tennis
More
Basketball
Combat Sports
Golf
Esports
WWE
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
Premier League
|
22 h ago
Sterling even better this season – Guardiola
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
01:51
Premier League
Man United beaten by West Ham - Mourinho points blame at officials and Martial
00:21
Premier League
Pellegrini surprised by Alexis Sanchez absence
00:30
Premier League
Tuchel hails return of 'dangerous' Mbappe after PSG win
00:23
Premier League
Sarri sets huge goal target for Chelsea star Hazard
00:28
Premier League
Man City are playing better than last season - Guardiola
00:33
Premier League
Pochettino unhappy about lack of rest for players
Premier League
You wanted me to play Martial! - Mourinho explains strange line-up
00:44
Premier League
Mourinho blames lack of VAR for first goal in loss to West Ham
See All >