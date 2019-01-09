Menu
Scores
NFL
|
16 h ago
Skip Bayless: ‘Tom Brady had an underrated better year than Philip Rivers’
03:46
NFL
Marcellus Wiley insists there’s ‘more meaning in this game’ for Dak Prescott than Jared Goff
00:00
NFL
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley both like Denver hiring Vic Fangio — but for different reasons
01:54
NFL
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley evaluate if Freddie Kitchens is a good coaching fit in Cleveland
02:18
NFL
Rob Parker ranks the 8 teams left in the NFL Playoffs
03:52
NFL
Colin Cowherd makes a case for Dak Prescott being a top-tier QB
04:14
NFL
Colin Cowherd applauds Tampa Bay for hiring a ‘grown up’ in Bruce Arians
02:49
NFL
Colin Cowherd comments on the Cleveland Browns reportedly hiring Freddie Kitchens as head coach
02:49
NFL
‘It’s a terrible move’: Shannon Sharpe weighs in on Kliff Kingsbury becoming head coach of Cardinals