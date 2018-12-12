Menu
AFF Suzuki Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
International Football
Champions League
Transfer News
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Dutch Eredivisie
Europa League
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Formula 1
MotoGP
Esports
More
Combat Sports
Tennis
Badminton
Basketball
Golf
JD Show
WWE
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
NFL
|
Yesterday 23:00
Skip Bayless lists reasons why he’d take Dak Prescott over Andrew Luck
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
04:51
NFL
Marcellus Wiley has a message for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys: ‘Keep your eyes on the prize’
02:06
NFL
Whitlock and Wiley insist the Eagles should be concerned with Carson Wentz’s injury history
03:47
NFL
Colin Cowherd says that the Cowboys should pay Dak Prescott now — not later
00:00
NFL
Colin Cowherd believes the absence of Jimmy Garoppolo saved Brady and Belichick’s relationship
03:20
NFL
Colin Cowherd thinks the Steelers should take note from Patriots on handling drama
02:01
NFL
Skip Bayless reacts to reports Carson Wentz could be out for season
03:58
NFL
Shannon Sharpe: ‘Andrew Luck is 100 times better than Dak Prescott’
01:57
NFL
Cris Carter’s biggest key for each team in this weekend’s Patriots vs. Steelers matchup