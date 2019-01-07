Menu
AFC Asian Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Australia Open
Tennis Passport
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
International Football
Champions League
Transfer News
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Dutch Eredivisie
Europa League
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
AFF Suzuki Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Esports
More
Combat Sports
Badminton
Formula 1
MotoGP
Basketball
Golf
JD Show
WWE
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
La Liga
|
Yesterday 05:05
Simeone praises Atletico Madrid reaction in second half vs Sevilla
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
01:01
La Liga
Diaz reveals he only ever wanted to join Real Madrid after signing from Manchester City
00:48
La Liga
Valverde revels in Barcelona’s title bid resolve after Getafe win
00:47
La Liga
‘Referee must use VAR’ Solari after Real Madrid defeat
00:00
La Liga
Valverde coy over Barcelona exit rumours
00:47
La Liga
‘Atletico cannot relax until the transfer window closes’ Simeone
00:00
La Liga
“The goal is to keep climbing” Solari ahead of Real’s game vs Sociedad
00:00
La Liga
Solari to turn to Isco as injury hit Real Madrid look to continue to fighting on three fronts
00:00
La Liga
Real Madrid hold open training session in front of fans