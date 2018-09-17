Menu
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
International Football
Transfer Buzz
Bundesliga
Champions League
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Europa League
Dutch Eredivisie
Tennis
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Formula 1
MotoGP
#JDSays
More
Basketball
Combat Sports
Golf
Esports
WWE
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
Chinese Super League
|
15 h ago
Shandong Luneng 2-1 Guangzhou R and F
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
Chinese Super League
Goal! But! Tor!: Talisca scores deep into stoppage time to snatch Guangzhou win
02:15
Chinese Super League
Teixeira stars in Jiangsu Suning's win over Guangzhou R&F
Chinese Super League
Highlights - Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shandong Luneng
01:44
Chinese Super League
Beijing Guaon put five past Guangzhou R&F
01:58
Chinese Super League
Guangzhou demolish Tianjin Quanjin 5-0
01:36
Chinese Super League
Guangzhou hammers Chongqing 5-0
01:36
Chinese Super League
Demba Ba scored a late goal as Shanghai Shenhua laboured to 1-0 win
01:16
Chinese Super League
Beijing Goan beat Henan Jianye to regain top spot in the Chinese Super league
See All >