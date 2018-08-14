Menu
Football
Football - Home
Transfer Buzz
Premier League
Bundesliga
Champions League
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Europa League
Dutch Eredivisie
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Formula 1
MotoGP
Tennis
#JDSays
More
Basketball
Combat Sports
Golf
Esports
WWE
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
Tennis
|
5 h ago
S. Williams bt Gavrilova (6-1 6-2)
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
WTA Tour
Azarenka bt Suarez Navarro (6-7 6-2 6-4)
01:03
Tennis
World number one Halep battles to Rogers Cup title
01:02
Tennis
Halep survives scare on her way to semi-finals
01:04
Tennis
Garcia bt Sharapova (6-3 6-2)
Tennis
Simona Halep cruises past Venus Williams in Toronto
01:04
WTA Tour
WTA Montreal: Stephens bt Abanda (6-0 6-2)
01:05
Tennis
Born this Day: Rod Laver turns 80
01:11
Tennis
Born this day: Roger Federer turns 37
See All >