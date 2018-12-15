Menu
AFF Suzuki Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
International Football
Champions League
Transfer News
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Dutch Eredivisie
Europa League
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Formula 1
MotoGP
Esports
More
Combat Sports
Tennis
Badminton
Basketball
Golf
JD Show
WWE
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
Serie A
|
13 h ago
Ronaldo will be rested soon – Allegri
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
00:30
Serie A
Allegri happy with ‘pragmatic’ Juventus after his side beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Serie A
01:03
Serie A
Inter Milan look ahead to Roma game
00:00
Serie A
Roma face mental struggles – Di Francesco
00:40
Serie A
Allegri backs Cristiano Ronaldo
00:00
Serie A
Bologna’s creative goalkeeper training drill
02:10
Serie A
Villarreal’s Santi Cazorla returns to action after long injury
00:54
Serie A
My rivalry with Messi means nothing – Ronaldo
01:25
Serie A
Ronaldo gets pizza, ice cream named after him following move to Juventus