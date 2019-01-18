Menu
AFC Asian Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Australian Open
KIA Fans Insider
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
International Football
Champions League
Transfer News
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Dutch Eredivisie
Europa League
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
AFF Suzuki Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Esports
More
Combat Sports
Badminton
Formula 1
MotoGP
Basketball
Golf
JD Show
WWE
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
FIFA World Cup
|
18 h ago
Qatar 2022 ‘could be one of greatest ever’ – Phil Neville
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
01:53
FIFA World Cup
Incredible numbers and stories behind a record-breaking World Cup
01:01
FIFA World Cup
The numbers behind the World Cup team of the tournament
00:27
FIFA World Cup
Ecstatic French fans take insanity to next level during World Cup celebrations
01:00
FIFA World Cup
Newly crowned World Champions given heroes welcome along Champs-Elysees
01:36
FIFA World Cup
England fans parade the Russian streets after England’s win over Sweden
01:09
FIFA World Cup
Columbia the ‘dirtiest’ team I’ve ever come up against – Stones
01:09
FIFA World Cup
Where will the Russian wizard Aleksandr Golovin end up after the World Cup?
00:29
FIFA World Cup
London went absolutely ballistic this morning