Menu
Football
Football - Home
Transfer Buzz
Premier League
Bundesliga
Champions League
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Europa League
Dutch Eredivisie
US Open
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Formula 1
MotoGP
#JDSays
More
Basketball
Combat Sports
Golf
Esports
WWE
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
Chinese Super League
|
8 h ago
Paulinho nets in Guangzhou rout
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
00:21
Chinese Super League
Talisca doubles Guangzhou's lead with 11th goal in eight games
01:48
Chinese Super League
Talisca continues scoring form as Guangzhou thrash Shandong
01:44
Chinese Super League
Beijing Guaon put five past Guangzhou R&F
01:58
Chinese Super League
Guangzhou demolish Tianjin Quanjin 5-0
01:53
Chinese Super League
Five-star Evergrande thrash Tianjin
00:25
Chinese Super League
Talisca's stunning free-kick in Guangzhou rout
Chinese Super League
Renhe thrash leaders Guoan in Beijing derby
Chinese Super League
Renhe thrash leaders Guoan in Beijing derby
See All >