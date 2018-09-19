Menu
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
Champions League
Transfer Buzz
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Europa League
Dutch Eredivisie
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Formula 1
MotoGP
JD Show
Tennis
More
Basketball
Combat Sports
Golf
Esports
WWE
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
UEFA Champions League
|
5 h ago
Mum called! – Tuchel
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
00:36
UEFA Champions League
Simeone delighted with Griezmann despite no goals against Monaco
00:45
UEFA Champions League
PSG loss to Liverpool says little about French League - Cavani
00:45
UEFA Champions League
PSG loss to Liverpool says about French League - Cavani
00:23
UEFA Champions League
'Mistakes happen' - Alisson on Karius
00:29
UEFA Champions League
Firmino hails Liverpool's team performance in victory over PSG
00:32
Champions League
Spalletti revels in victory over Tottenham
00:50
UEFA Champions League
Ajax manager and de Ligt excited for Champions League atmosphere
00:24
Champions League
Icardi created something out of nothing - Spalletti
See All >