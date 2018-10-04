Menu
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
Champions League
Transfer Buzz
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Europa League
Dutch Eredivisie
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Formula 1
MotoGP
JD Show
Tennis
More
Basketball
Combat Sports
Golf
Esports
WWE
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
Champions League
|
18 h ago
Messi different to other players – Rakitic
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
00:45
Champions League
We showed our Champions League group is difficult for everyone - Ancelotti
00:43
Champions League
Barca that beat Spurs same as last week's side - Valverde
00:59
Champions League
Klopp accepts blame after Liverpool's defeat in Napoli
01:10
Champions League
Pochettino hails Tottenham's 'heroes' and tips hat to 'unbelievable' Messi
00:56
Champions League
Lloris mistake 'destroyed' Tottenham's game plan - Pochettino
00:15
Champions League
Meunier lauds Neymar after hat-trick v Red Star
00:29
Champions League
It's not important whether or not I score - Neymar after hat-trick heroics
Champions League
Hoffenheim 1-2 Manchester City - Guardiola's review
See All >