Menu
World Cup 2018
Match Centre
Wimbledon
Football
Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Europa League
Serie A
Dutch Eredivisie
Transfer Buzz
Motorsport
Formula 1
MotoGP
Formula E
More
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Greatest XI
#JDShow
Golf
Combat Sports
UFC
Esports
Boxing
Basketball
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
USA
Cambodia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
台灣
Scores
AFC Champions League
|
March 6, 2018
Marcus Berg equalizes for Al Ain
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
00:11
AFC Champions League
Hulk penalty gives Shanghai SIPG late hope
00:16
AFC Champions League
Shoma's cheeky backheel puts Kashima back on level terms
00:12
AFC Champions League
Kashima error sees Hulk pounce to give Shanghai SIPG lead
00:19
AFC Champions League
Ibrahim Diaky scores from a rebound to get another goal back for Al Ain
00:27
AFC Champions League
Ahmed Khalil gets a consolation for Al Ain
00:19
AFC Champions League
Almoez Ali scores Al Duhail's fourth of the night
00:22
AFC Champions League
Ismail Mohammad chips the keeper after a brilliant through-ball
00:19
AFC Champions League
Nam Tae-hee scores one of the goals of the season
See All >