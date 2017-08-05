Menu
World Cup 2018
Match Centre
Wimbledon
Football
Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Europa League
Serie A
Dutch Eredivisie
Transfer Buzz
Motorsport
Formula 1
MotoGP
Formula E
More
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Greatest XI
#JDShow
Golf
Combat Sports
UFC
Esports
Boxing
Basketball
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
USA
Cambodia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
台灣
Scores
DFL Supercup
|
August 5, 2017
Lewandowski draws Bayern level in Supercup
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
DFL Supercup
DFL Supercup 2017 - Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
01:19
DFL Supercup
Bayern edge Dortmund on penalties to win German Super Cup
00:29
DFL Supercup
Bayern celebrate Supercup win for sixth time in history
07:59
DFL Supercup
Bayern clinch Supercup win after dramatic penalty shootout
00:18
DFL Supercup
Piszczek own goal hands Bayern late equalizer
00:15
DFL Supercup
Aubameyang scores brilliant lob for Dortmund
00:25
DFL Supercup
Pulisic punishes sloppy Martinez and puts Dortmund ahead
See All >