Menu
AFC Asian Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Australian Open
KIA Fans Insider
Tennis Passport
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
International Football
Champions League
Transfer News
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Dutch Eredivisie
Europa League
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
AFF Suzuki Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Esports
More
Combat Sports
Badminton
Formula 1
MotoGP
Basketball
Golf
JD Show
WWE
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
Football
|
5 h ago
Leaders FC Porto held 0-0 at Sporting CP in Portuguese Primeira Liga
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
00:56
AFC Asian Cup
India train as their Asia Cup focus turns to Bahrain
01:09
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 highest-valued players in the tournament
00:00
AFC Asian Cup
AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 8: SARDAR AZMOUN
01:05
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup STORY OF DAY 7: Cruise Control
00:00
AFC Asian Cup
Hector Cuper has a game-plan to beat Turkmenistan
01:41
AFC Asian Cup
‘We will eat, dream, feel Iraq’ – Iran’s Quieroz after 2-0 win over Vietnam
00:45
Premier League
Klopp praises Liverpool’s “most mature” performance as they beat Brighton 1-0
00:00
AFC Asian Cup
Turkmenistan prepare for Asian Cup Group F meeting with Uzbekistan