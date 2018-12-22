Menu
AFC Asian Cup
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
International Football
Champions League
Transfer News
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Dutch Eredivisie
Europa League
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
AFF Suzuki Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Combat Sports
Esports
More
Tennis
Badminton
Formula 1
MotoGP
Basketball
Golf
JD Show
WWE
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
Football
|
12 h ago
Kashima Antlers head coach wants ‘grand finale’ in Club World Cup
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
00:57
Premier League
Klopp plays down title talk
02:03
Bundesliga
Highlights – Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
00:26
Premier League
‘I want to get the best out of Pogba’ – Solskjaer
00:48
Premier League
‘Power has not been lost to dressing room’ – Solskjaer addresses Man United tensions
00:00
La Liga
‘Barca do not have 100 million to spend’ Valverde on Murillo’s loan
01:21
Football
‘One time a Smart can beat a Mercedes’ Mamic hopes for Real Madrid misfire in final
00:00
Football
‘Mental tiredness’ made semi-final ‘difficult’ – River Plate head coach
01:15
Asian Football
Sydney FC bt A League leaders Perth Glory 2-1