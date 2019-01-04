Menu
Scores
Cricket
|
23 h ago
“It’s Tim Paine speaking …” Aussie skipper takes phone call
Related Video List
00:00
Cricket
“We’ve got to get better” Aussie skipper Paine feels the pain
01:21
Cricket
“To be honest I was a bit nervous” Rishabh Pant after scoring 159 against Australia
00:37
Cricket
Paine on ‘interesting’ babysitting sledging after his wife’s social media post from PM’s house
00:57
Cricket
Skipper Paine says Smith & Warner badly missed after test defeat
00:00
Cricket
Kohli “Bumrah better than anyone in world”
00:57
Cricket
‘It was tough Test cricket’ – Head
00:00
Cricket
Debut ‘very very special’ – Agarwal
00:32
Cricket
‘When you are millions of miles away, it is very easy to fire blanks.’ says Ravi Shastri