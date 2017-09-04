Menu
World Cup 2018
Match Centre
Wimbledon
Football
Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Europa League
Serie A
Dutch Eredivisie
Transfer Buzz
Motorsport
Formula 1
MotoGP
Formula E
More
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Greatest XI
#JDShow
Golf
Combat Sports
UFC
Esports
Boxing
Basketball
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
USA
Cambodia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
台灣
Scores
Player Talk
|
September 4, 2017
I started playing better – Nadal
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
00:44
Player Talk
Ed Russel speaks with Nadal after US Open win
01:17
Player Talk
Sloane Stephens on her win and her future
01:22
Player Talk
Interview with Sloane Stephens ahead of US Open final
01:51
Player Talk
Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan reflect on amazing US Open run
01:13
Player Talk
Tough matches help me get in shape - Pliskova
01:41
Player Talk
Sloane Stephens on only dropping one set and playing doubles
01:10
Player Talk
Ostapenko on the weather and her Roland Garros win
00:54
Player Talk
Muguruza is delighted on her second round win
See All >