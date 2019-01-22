Menu
Scores
AFC Asian Cup
|
23 h ago
Highlights – Australia vs Uzbekistan
Related Video List
00:22
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 2-1 Bahrain – Kim Jin-su (105+2′)
00:19
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 1-1 Bahrain – Mohamed Al-Romaihi (77′)
00:24
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 1-0 Bahrain – Hwang Hee-chan (43′)
03:47
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam and their road to the quarter-finals, the story so far
00:00
AFC Asian Cup
China train in Abu Dhabi a day after reaching Asian Cup quarter-finals
00:00
AFC Asian Cup
Iran are the strongest team in Asia’ – China midfielder assesses upcoming opponents
00:00
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup: The Vietnamese Messi? Nguyen Quang Hai’s dead-ball prowess is a big asset for the best team in ASEAN
00:00
AFC Asian Cup
