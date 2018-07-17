Menu
World Cup 2018
Match Centre
Football
Transfer Buzz
Premier League
Bundesliga
Champions League
La Liga
Serie A
Europa League
Dutch Eredivisie
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Formula 1
MotoGP
Tennis
More
#JDSays
Basketball
Combat Sports
Golf
Esports
WWE
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
USA
Cambodia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
台灣
Scores
Serie A
|
July 17, 2018
Football: Ronaldo presented by Juventus
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
00:43
Serie A
Ronaldo will raise the level of Serie A - Mia Hamm
00:28
Serie A
Ronaldo is a legend and a genius - Neymar
02:10
Serie A
Villarreal's Santi Cazorla returns to action after long injury
01:00
Serie A
Ivan Perisic - player profile
01:36
Serie A
Top 5 Serie A signings before Ronaldo
00:57
Serie A
Alisson - player profile
00:23
Serie A
Kaka still happy to be last pre-Messi/Ronaldo Ballon d'or winner
00:54
Serie A
My rivalry with Messi means nothing - Ronaldo
See All >