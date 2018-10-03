Menu
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
Champions League
Transfer Buzz
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Europa League
Dutch Eredivisie
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Formula 1
MotoGP
JD Show
Tennis
More
Basketball
Combat Sports
Golf
Esports
WWE
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
Champions League
|
14 h ago
Falcao must be more clinical – Jardim
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
See All >
00:24
Champions League
'We have no doubts about our teammates' - Navas
00:27
Champions League
Allegri delighted with dominant Juve performance
00:35
Champions League
Dybala and Ronaldo both important - Allegri
00:40
Champions League
'Freedom of speech' - Mourinho responds to Scholes' criticism
00:28
Champions League
Things don't go wrong in a week - Robben
00:14
Champions League
Real can't live in the past regarding Ronaldo - Nacho
00:19
Champions League
'I don't want to talk about the officials' - Guardiola
00:29
Champions League
Rakitic hoping to add to Barca's European success at Wembley
See All >