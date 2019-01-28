Menu
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup - Home
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Australian Open
Australian Open - Home
KIA Fans Insider
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
International Football
Champions League
Transfer News
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Dutch Eredivisie
Europa League
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
AFF Suzuki Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Esports
More
Combat Sports
Badminton
Formula 1
MotoGP
Basketball
Golf
JD Show
WWE
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
FA Cup
|
20 h ago
Chelsea striker Giroud on FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday and debutant Higuain
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
01:23
FA Cup
Chelsea cruise past Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the FA Cup 4th round
00:00
FA Cup
Crystal Palace beat Spurs 2-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup
00:27
FA Cup
Wickham comments on Palace win against Tottenham and his first goal after 799 days
00:34
FA Cup
Tottenham’s Erik Lamela speaks after 2-0 FA Cup defeat against Crystal Palace
02:00
FA Cup
Manchester City thrash Burnley 5-0 in fourth round of FA Cup
00:34
FA Cup
Kevin De Bruyne speaks after Manchester City beat Burnley 5-0 in the FA Cup
00:42
FA Cup
Guardiola insists even an under strength Burnley side will be aiming for win
00:58
FA Cup
‘He can score in many ways’ – Zola on Higuain