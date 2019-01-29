Menu
Scores
La Liga
|
8 h ago
Alvaro Morata trains after rejoining boyhood club Atletico Madrid
Related Video List
00:00
La Liga
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde speaks about win against Girona and Coutinho
01:00
La Liga
‘Benzema is fantastic’ – Solari praises Real Madrid star
00:00
La Liga
Ernesto Valverde talks about Kevin-Prince Boateng and Messi
01:11
La Liga
Ernesto Valverde calls out Pep Guardiola for contacting Frenkie de Jong
01:22
La Liga
‘Very happy to have Bale back’ – Solari ahead of Espanyol encounter
00:46
La Liga
Solari ‘I send our love and strength’ to Sala’s family
00:46
La Liga
Solari ‘I send our love and strength’ to Sala’s family
00:42
La Liga
‘Messi the best in world’ – Boateng turns back on Ronaldo allegiances